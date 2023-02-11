China's Sichuan sees increase in outbound group travel

Xinhua) 10:20, February 11, 2023

Members of a travel group prepare to leave for Thailand at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 10, 2023. Starting Monday, China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries. In Sichuan Province, the move sparked an increase in overseas group trips from Chengdu to southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Cambodia. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

