China's Inner Mongolia expands wind power generation

Xinhua) 13:48, February 14, 2023

HOHHOT, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wind power generation by large-scale enterprises in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reached 101.99 billion kWh in 2022, up 8.8 year-on-year, according to the regional bureau of statistics.

Among all leagues and cities in Inner Mongolia, Xilin Gol League reported the highest wind power generation, accounting for 26.7 percent of the region's total, while Hinggan League posted the fastest growth in wind power generation with a year-on-year increase of 57.3 percent.

Xilin Gol League is rich in wind and solar energy resources. The installed power generation capacity of new energies in the league has reached 13.45 million kW, and the annual generation of clean electricity is about 29 billion kWh.

It is expected that by the end of 2023, Xilin Gol will become the first league in Inner Mongolia where the installed power capacity of new energies exceeds thermal power.

Over recent years, Inner Mongolia has accelerated its transformation from a fossil energy base to a clean energy base. Its wind power generation has recorded an average annual growth rate of 15.6 percent over the past five years, 8.1 percentage points higher than the that of all power generation.

