University offers free fish dishes to students in S China’s Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:44, March 01, 2023

At the beginning of the new semester, the Guangxi Medical University offered a gift to its students -- free dishes made from fish raised in a lake on the campus.

People harvest fish on the campus of Guangxi Medical University in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xinhua)

On Feb. 23, 2023, 3,750 kilograms of fish were harvested. The next day, the canteen served dishes including sweet and soured fish, steamed fish, spicy fish heads, and crispy fillets, to satisfy students from different parts of the country.

Guangxi Medical University in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region offers students free fish of different flavors. (Photo/Xinhua)

The harvesting of fish is an annual event of the university, which has raised fish on its campus to purify the water. To ensure food security, the university had examined the water in the lake and fish samples in advance.

Students at Guangxi Medical University show the fish they harvested. (Photo/Xinhua)

