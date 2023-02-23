Home>>
Pear flowers blanket valley in S China’s Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:41, February 23, 2023
A visitor poses for pictures with pear flowers in Bancheng township, Qinbei district, Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Xiaodong)
More than 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of pear blossom blanketed hills at a valley in Bancheng township, Qinbei district, Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attracting spring visitors.
