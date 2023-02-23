We Are China

Pear flowers blanket valley in S China’s Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:41, February 23, 2023

A visitor poses for pictures with pear flowers in Bancheng township, Qinbei district, Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Xiaodong)

More than 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of pear blossom blanketed hills at a valley in Bancheng township, Qinbei district, Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attracting spring visitors.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)