Cole flowers bloom in Jiangxi, E China

Xinhua) 17:03, February 22, 2023

Students draw pictures near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

People ride near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Students draw pictures near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Cole flower fields are seen in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

