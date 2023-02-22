Home>>
Cole flowers bloom in Jiangxi, E China
(Xinhua) 17:03, February 22, 2023
Students draw pictures near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
People ride near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
Students draw pictures near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
Cole flower fields are seen in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: blooming flowers in early spring in Canberra, Australia
- Tulip flowers in full bloom at Toronto Botanic Garden
- Dandelion flowers bloom in Minsk, Belarus
- White flowers of wild princess trees blossom on mountains in Jiangxi
- China National Botanical Garden in Beijing enters best time of year for admiring blooming flowers
- Blooming flowers in Beijing
- People view flowers in Jinan, Shandong
- Watch flowers bloom before your eyes
- Azalea flowers in full blossom in Chongqing
- Natural wonder: frost flowers 'bloom' in Pole of Cold in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.