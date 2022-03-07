Home>>
Natural wonder: frost flowers 'bloom' in Pole of Cold in China
(Ecns.cn) 15:18, March 07, 2022
Frost flowers are spotted 'growing' on the water in Genhe, the Pole of Cold in China, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Liping)
