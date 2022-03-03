Home>>
Rapeseed flowers in bloom in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 15:37, March 03, 2022
Photo shows two young women in Hanfu, traditional Chinese costumes, taking photos in a field of rapeseed flowers in Hongya, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Mar. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Rapeseed flowers began to blossom in Sichuan, attracting large amount of tourists.
