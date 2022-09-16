In pics: blooming flowers in early spring in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 19:16, September 16, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows a person taking photos of blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows blooming flowers in early spring by the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)