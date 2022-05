White flowers of wild princess trees blossom on mountains in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:53, May 11, 2022

White flowers of wild princess trees are in full blossom on mountains in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 9, 2022, forming a unique scenery in Summer. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)

