Azalea flowers in full blossom in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 08:22, March 30, 2022

Azalea flowers are in full blossom on Nanshan Mountain in Fangniu village, Chongqing, southwest China, March 28, 2022. Some 3 hectares of blooming azalea shrubs created an amazing sight for tourists. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)