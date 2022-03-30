Home>>
Azalea flowers in full blossom in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 08:22, March 30, 2022
Azalea flowers are in full blossom on Nanshan Mountain in Fangniu village, Chongqing, southwest China, March 28, 2022. Some 3 hectares of blooming azalea shrubs created an amazing sight for tourists. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
