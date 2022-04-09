Home>>
People view flowers in Jinan, Shandong
(Xinhua) 13:59, April 09, 2022
People view flowers in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, April 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows people viewing flowers in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Photos
