China National Botanical Garden in Beijing enters best time of year for admiring blooming flowers

People's Daily Online) 17:06, April 22, 2022

Visitors capture photos of a stone tablet inside the National Botanical Garden in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Now is the best time of year to enjoy blooming flowers, including beautiful tulips, peach flowers, and crabapple flowers, during a stroll through the National Botanical Garden in Beijing.

After undergoing expansion plans, the National Botanical Garden was officially unveiled to the public on April 18. With a planned area of about 600 hectares, the National Botanical Garden was enlarged to combine the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (South Garden) and the Beijing Botanical Garden (North Garden).

The garden has a collection of more than 30,000 species of native plants, including rare and endangered plants from the northern areas of China, and with representative plants from the north temperate zone and from different geographical divisions around the world, as well as a combined five million representative plant specimens from the five continents.

