China National Botanical Garden inaugurated in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 15:28, April 19, 2022

People take photos in front of the entrance of the China National Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Serivce/Yi Haifei)

The China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated in Beijing on Monday.

With a planned area of 600 hectares, the national botanical garden builds upon the work of the Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Beijing Botanical Garden.

