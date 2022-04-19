Home>>
China National Botanical Garden inaugurated in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 15:28, April 19, 2022
People take photos in front of the entrance of the China National Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Serivce/Yi Haifei)
The China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated in Beijing on Monday.
With a planned area of 600 hectares, the national botanical garden builds upon the work of the Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Beijing Botanical Garden.
