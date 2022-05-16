We Are China

Dandelion flowers bloom in Minsk, Belarus

Xinhua) 16:22, May 16, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 15, 2022 shows dandelions in full bloom in Minsk, Belarus. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

