View of cherry blossoms in Budapest, Hungary

Xinhua) 08:57, April 22, 2022

People are seen under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

