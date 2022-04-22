View of cherry blossoms in Budapest, Hungary
People are seen under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People walk under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People walk under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People walk under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People spend time under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People walk under cherry blossoms on the Castle Hill in Budapest, Hungary, on April 21, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
