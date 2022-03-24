Cherry trees in full blossom beside tea plantation in Anhui

Ecns.cn) 08:28, March 24, 2022

Photo shows the picturesque scenery of blooming cherry blossoms in Anhui, March 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaohong)

Cherry trees growing beside a lush tea plantation in the Langxi county, east China's Anhui Province are at their peak season. It's the perfect spot to admire the beauty of nature while enjoying a cup of spring tea.

