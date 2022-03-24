Home>>
Cherry trees in full blossom beside tea plantation in Anhui
(Ecns.cn) 08:28, March 24, 2022
Photo shows the picturesque scenery of blooming cherry blossoms in Anhui, March 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaohong)
Cherry trees growing beside a lush tea plantation in the Langxi county, east China's Anhui Province are at their peak season. It's the perfect spot to admire the beauty of nature while enjoying a cup of spring tea.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.