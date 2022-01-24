Plum blossoms bloom in ancient temple in Fuzhou

Ecns.cn) 16:57, January 24, 2022

Plum trees blossom in the Linyang Temple in the Jin'an Districtof Fuzhou, Fujian Province, Jan. 23, 2022, attracting many citizens.

Linyang Temple is one of the five major Buddhist temples in Fuzhou and has a history of more than 1,000 years.(Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)