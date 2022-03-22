We Are China

Cherry blossoms add beauty to scenic areas across China

Ecns.cn) 09:04, March 22, 2022

Cherry blossoms add beauty to West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2022. Cherry blossoms have entered the blossom season across China. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

