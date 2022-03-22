Home>>
Cherry blossoms add beauty to scenic areas across China
(Ecns.cn) 09:04, March 22, 2022
Cherry blossoms add beauty to West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2022. Cherry blossoms have entered the blossom season across China. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
