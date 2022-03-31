Home>>
Sea of peach blossoms in Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 13:38, March 31, 2022
Drone photo shows picturesque view of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 30, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)
