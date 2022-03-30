Serfs' Emancipation Day celebrated in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 08:21, March 30, 2022

People attend a ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

Sixty-three years ago, about 1 million people in Tibet were liberated from the feudal serfdom.

