Serfs' Emancipation Day celebrated in Tibet
(Ecns.cn) 08:21, March 30, 2022
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Sixty-three years ago, about 1 million people in Tibet were liberated from the feudal serfdom.
