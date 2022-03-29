Experts highlight Tibet's achievements in promoting culture, people's well-being, economic development

Xinhua) 09:18, March 29, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 Chinese and foreign experts highlighted the achievements made by China's Tibet in passing on culture, protecting human rights, and promoting social and economic development during a seminar in Beijing on Monday.

The seminar was a side event of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The experts discussed topics including the training of Tibetan medicine professionals, the promotion of the role Tibetan women play in rural poverty reduction work, and the preservation of Tibetan traditional culture.

The event was jointly held by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture, and the China Tibetology Research Center.

