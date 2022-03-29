Experts highlight Tibet's achievements in promoting culture, people's well-being, economic development
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 Chinese and foreign experts highlighted the achievements made by China's Tibet in passing on culture, protecting human rights, and promoting social and economic development during a seminar in Beijing on Monday.
The seminar was a side event of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The experts discussed topics including the training of Tibetan medicine professionals, the promotion of the role Tibetan women play in rural poverty reduction work, and the preservation of Tibetan traditional culture.
The event was jointly held by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture, and the China Tibetology Research Center.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- From serfdom to freedom -- Tibet's progress on democracy, human rights
- Commentary: Serf-turned masters living testimony to Tibet's leapfrog development
- Xi Story: A Tibetan village's old friend
- Young inheritor of the Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Henan
- Tailor-made plans help foster sports talents in Tibet
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.