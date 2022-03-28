Young inheritor of the Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Henan

Xinhua) 16:58, March 28, 2022

LUOYANG, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Yellow River Chengni inkstone has a history of over a thousand years. Craftsmen use washed Yellow River mud as raw materials, and process them following multiple steps including filtrating, molding, carving and firing. Each inkstone features unique glaze color due to various kiln temperatures during its firing process. The Yellow River Chengni inkstone was listed in the first batch of Henan provincial intangible cultural heritages in 2007.

You Xiaoxiao from Xin'an County of Luoyang City in Henan Province is the representative inheritor of the Yellow River Chengni inkstone. She learned Chengni inkstone making techniques from her father after graduating from university. She is the sixth generation of the family to inherit the making skills of Chengni inkstone. Speaking of future plans, You Xiaoxiao has an aspiration to innovate the traditional technical methods and designs to further promote the art and give people a better understanding of the Yellow River culture. (Xinhua/Li An, Li Jianan, Xu Jiayi)

You Xiaoxiao prepares the mud to make the Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Xin'an County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, March 24, 2022.

You Xiaoxiao prepares the mud to make the Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Xin'an County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, March 24, 2022.

You Xiaoxiao carves on an inkstone in Xin'an County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, March 24, 2022.

You Xiaoxiao checks a semi-finished Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Xin'an County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, March 24, 2022.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)