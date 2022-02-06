Demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage held at Great Hall of People in Beijing

A craftswoman makes handicrafts during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

A craftsman makes paper-cutting artworks during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

The Republic of Korea National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob experiences the making of paper-cutting artworks during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

A craftswoman shows the Chinese opera face painting art during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Performers play the traditional Chinese musical instruments during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach experiences kite flying during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Prince of Monaco Albert II watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene watches the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni experiences kite flying during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid experiences kite flying during the demonstration of China's intangible cultural heritage before attending a welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

