China's cultural industry expands steadily in 2020: NBS

Xinhua) 16:59, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural and relevant sectors saw solid growth in 2020 despite COVID-19 shocks, official data showed.

Before deducting the price factor, the sectors' added value went up 1.3 percent from one year earlier in 2020 to hit around 4.5 trillion yuan (about 705.2 billion U.S. dollars), taking up about 4.43 percent of the national gross domestic product, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In breakdown, the cultural content creation and production sector gained momentum in 2020, with its added value logging an 11.1-percent year-on-year increase to 1.03 trillion yuan, NBS data showed.

Influenced by the pandemic outbreak, the added value of cultural entertainment services shrunk 19.8 percent year on year to 192.2 billion yuan.

