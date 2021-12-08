Cultural industry of China's Jiangsu posts robust revenue growth in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 16:10, December 08, 2021

NANJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The cultural industry of east China's Jiangsu Province saw double-digit growth in its revenue in the first three quarters of this year, despite the impact of local COVID-19 resurgence, according to the provincial bureau of statistics.

From January to September, Jiangsu's 8,403 enterprises related to the cultural industry with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) reported operating income of 884.7 billion yuan, up 20.5 percent over the same period last year.

The southern region of Jiangsu, with cultural industry clusters of film and television, publishing and distribution, and art and crafts, raked in a revenue of 675.8 billion yuan, accounting for 76.4 percent of the province's total.

During the same period, the output of large enterprises in the cultural manufacturing sector with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan reached 449.6 billion yuan.

