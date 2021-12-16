Inside China Ep.6: Are ethnic cultures being protected in China?

Xinhua) 15:01, December 16, 2021

Inside China Ep.6: How are the cultures and languages of the different ethnic minorities protected and preserved? Is there "cultural genocide" going on in China? Xinhua's Miao Xiaojuan and U.S. experts visited Tibet and Xinjiang to find out.

