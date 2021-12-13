Languages

Monday, December 13, 2021

Inside China Ep.2: What is whole-process democracy in China?

(Xinhua) 13:34, December 13, 2021

Inside China Ep.2: What do workers negotiating salaries, students recovering unpaid wages and residents offering suggestions on draft laws have in common? They are all integral parts of China's whole-process democracy. 

