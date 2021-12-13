Home>>
Inside China Ep.2: What is whole-process democracy in China?
(Xinhua) 13:34, December 13, 2021
Inside China Ep.2: What do workers negotiating salaries, students recovering unpaid wages and residents offering suggestions on draft laws have in common? They are all integral parts of China's whole-process democracy.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Embassy in Spain expounds on China's democracy
- U.S. disqualified as torchbearer for democracy with its own house "on fire": USA Today
- Chinese envoy says democracy could be realized in multiple ways
- Democratic paths chosen by people deserve respect: Chinese envoy to Costa Rica
- Online platform of consultative democracy embodies Chinese concept of democracy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.