Chinese envoy says democracy could be realized in multiple ways

Xinhua) 08:24, December 13, 2021

KAMPALA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The form of democracy in the world could be diverse just as nature is, Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, has said.

"Just as birds in nature are supposed to be colorful, in politics, democracy could be and should be realized in multiple ways," Zhang said in an article published by the Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor recently.

"A one-size-fits-all model of democracy for the whole world does not exist and there is no democratic system that can claim to be perfect or superior to others," Zhang said in the article entitled "What if all the birds turn the same colour?"The envoy's statement came as the United States has arranged the so-called "Summit for Democracy," deciding on who is democratic and not, based on its parameters, which divides the world further, especially at a time when countries are facing a devastating pandemic.

No country should be allowed to monopolise the interpretation of democracy and impose it on others, Zhang stressed.

The Chinese ambassador noted that a basic criterion of democracy should be about the people, saying the people should have the right to govern their country, have their needs met, and have a sense of fulfillment and happiness.

He said the Communist Party of China (CPC) has unswervingly held the philosophy that democracy is a shared value of all human beings.

By reviewing gains and losses of political development at home and abroad, China keenly realized that political civilization and political system are deeply rooted in society, Zhang said.

"It will not work for China to copy the political systems of other countries, what's worse, it may even ruin the country's future," the envoy said.

Calling for global solidarity and cooperation, he said that China will work with the international community so that people of all countries can enjoy broader and more substantial rights and freedom.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)