U.S. "Summit for Democracy" aimed at gaining political, military hegemony: Polish expert

Xinhua) 14:47, December 12, 2021

WARSAW, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" convened by the United States aimed at gaining political and military hegemony in the world, said Zbigniew Wiktor, a professor of political science and China expert in Poland.

He also said the summit was a faulty policy by the U.S. government.

"Creating such a concept, the 'Summit for Democracy,' is not appropriate," said Wiktor. "In a time when the world is becoming multi-polar, such a policy (of seeking hegemony) is dangerous for the U.S. itself, as well as for the entire world."

Wiktor emphasized that over the years democracy has developed, and there are different models and forms of democracy. He said China has its own democratic system, which he has been studying for decades.

He said every country has the right to choose its own system of rule, and no country has the right to intervene in another's internal affairs.

