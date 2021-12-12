U.S. "Summit for Democracy" aimed at gaining political, military hegemony: Polish expert
WARSAW, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" convened by the United States aimed at gaining political and military hegemony in the world, said Zbigniew Wiktor, a professor of political science and China expert in Poland.
He also said the summit was a faulty policy by the U.S. government.
"Creating such a concept, the 'Summit for Democracy,' is not appropriate," said Wiktor. "In a time when the world is becoming multi-polar, such a policy (of seeking hegemony) is dangerous for the U.S. itself, as well as for the entire world."
Wiktor emphasized that over the years democracy has developed, and there are different models and forms of democracy. He said China has its own democratic system, which he has been studying for decades.
He said every country has the right to choose its own system of rule, and no country has the right to intervene in another's internal affairs.
Photos
Related Stories
- Democracy a common value of humanity: Chinese envoy to Barbados
- U.S. summit to strengthen small circles on pretext of democracy, Cambodian experts say
- American-style democracy not a beacon, says Bangladeshi politician
- Democracy in U.S. at serious risk: news website
- U.S.-held "Summit for Democracy" thwarts democracy under pretext of democracy: Chinese FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.