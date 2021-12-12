American-style democracy not a beacon, says Bangladeshi politician

Xinhua) 13:15, December 12, 2021

DHAKA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The American-style democracy can't be considered as a "beacon of democracy" for the world, a Bangladeshi political veteran has recently said.

The American-style democracy did not meet the local conditions to sustain in other countries, said Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist), during an interview with Xinhua.

Commenting on the so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the United States, Barua pointed out that U.S. military operations in many countries have led to the deaths of thousands of people and displaced tens of millions of others in the past decades.

"At least this America has no right to hold a summit on democracy," he said, noting that the United States should better look into its own democracy which is not functioning properly.

"What we expect from U.S. is that it leaves other countries alone and let them decide for their own," said the party leader, adding that the "U.S. should no more sell its democratic ideas to other countries."

