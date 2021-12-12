U.S. "Summit for Democracy" lost opportunity for detente: Slovenian expert

Xinhua) 10:10, December 12, 2021

LJUBLJANA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" led by the United States was a lost opportunity for new global detente, a Slovenian publicist and political scientist told Xinhua on Friday.

"Primarily Washington will have to realize that a new democratic world order is not possible without the cooperation of China and Russia," said Uros Lipuscek, who is an expert on China.

"From this point of view, the virtual 'Summit for Democracy' in Washington was a lost opportunity for a new global detente," he added.

The summit represented "a continuation of a so-called missionary diplomacy, which was started by (former) U.S. president Woodrow Wilson during the First World War," said the expert, noting "its purpose was the global prevail of the American-style liberal democracy."

"Obviously, the newest U.S. administration has not given up on that goal in spite of the deep crisis in which the ever more divided U.S. society finds itself," he added.

"The United States will have to solve their internal issues before setting the norms of global democratic development," said Lipuscek.

