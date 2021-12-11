China proud of its "whole-process democracy": official

Xinhua) 14:12, December 11, 2021

China is proud of its "whole-process democracy" model and will not accept the lecturing of some self-appointed judges, according to a recent article by Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

"The story of modern China attests to the Communist Party of China's commitment to democracy and shows China to be deserving of the name of a people's democracy," according to the article published in the South China Morning Post.

China's whole-process democracy has pragmatic practices that effectively protect people's extensive democratic rights, which are exercised through a combination of elections, consultations, decision-making, management and oversight, he said.

"China's democracy is not the kind that wakes up at the time of voting then goes back to being dormant afterwards. People have the full right to know, express their views, and supervise government performance," Liu said in the article.

China's whole-process democracy promotes development and benefits people. "Democracy should not be window dressing but actually address issues of concern," said the commissioner.

Democracy is not the prerogative of a few nations, but a common value for all of humanity, Liu said. "It takes diverse forms, and no country could monopolize the definition and jurisdiction of democracy. China will not impose its own democratic model on others, nor will it accept the lecturing of some self-appointed judges."

"To our dismay, the United States, with its interventionist arrogance, has shut its eyes to its problems at home and its own flaws in democracy and human rights, and remained obsessed with selling its model of democracy to the rest of the world," he said.

The so-called "summit for democracy" hosted by Washington will produce "nothing but a standing joke" for the world, he said.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)