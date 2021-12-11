Chinese envoy rails against U.S. for "weaponizing" democracy

Xinhua) 11:28, December 11, 2021

MANILA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Friday lambasted the United States for initiating a so-called "Summit for Democracy" that creates division across the globe.

In the name of democracy, the United States has launched military interventions in Afghanistan and other countries, leading to hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths and displacing tens of millions, Huang said in a speech at a media session.

"Instead of learning lessons and correcting its mistakes, the U.S. has gone even further to instrumentalize and weaponize democracy by convening this summit to incite division and confrontation for its geopolitical strategy and gains," Huang said.

He said the United States has always tried to impose its form of democracy on others. "The U.S. held the so-called Summit for Democracy, despite widespread opposition from the international community," said the Chinese diplomat.

