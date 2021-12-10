U.S. should stop political manipulation under disguise of democracy: commissioner of Chinese foreign ministry in Macao

Xinhua) 16:03, December 10, 2021

MACAO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States should heed the voice of the international community and cease political manipulation on the pretext of democracy, Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), has said.

It is the international community's common view that the United States is, in the disguise of democracy, trying to monopolize the discourse power on democracy, pursue its geopolitical self-interests, incite confrontation and create divisions by holding the so-called "Summit for Democracy" online, Liu wrote in an article recently published by local media in Macao.

The poor record of its democracy makes the United States ineligible to hold such a summit, Liu wrote, citing political polarization, fierce party disputes, social division, worsening racial conflicts and human rights conditions, hollowing-out of democracy, as well as the notorious "of the one percent, by the one percent, for the one percent" in the United States.

Furthermore, the summit itself is "un-democratic" and "pseudo-democratic" because the United States empowers itself to define 110 countries and regions out of the over 200 in total around the world as democracies, and denies the forms of democratic theories and practices in other countries, Liu said.

Inviting the Taiwan authorities to attend the summit further reveals the U.S. intention of making use of democracy to interfere in the internal affairs and infringe on the sovereignty of other countries to serve its own political agenda, Liu added.

The United States, as a major country shouldering responsibilities to the international community, has made no efforts to bridge differences and promote mutual understanding, mutual respect and integration among countries in the world.

Instead, it has tried its utmost to create cliques and blocs in the name of democracy and split the world, revived the Cold War mentality, and engaged in hegemonism, he said.

China's whole-process people's democracy is a complete institutional chain, including electoral, consultative, social, primary-level, citizen democracy, and all other elements of democratic politics, which covers democratic elections, consultation, decision-making, management, supervision, and all other fields of the democratic process, Liu noted.

According to polls conducted by authoritative international organizations, more than 90 percent of the Chinese people are satisfied with their government in consecutive years, while only less than 50 percent of the Americans feel the same about their government, Liu said.

Furthermore, Liu said China standing for democracy in international relations is recognized by the international community. Original thoughts such as the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration play an important role in reaching consensus and laying a solid foundation for advancing democracy in international relations, in sharp contrast with the bullying and hegemony mindset of the United States.

Democracy is not a patent held by a certain country, but a common value of the humanity. As for which country's democracy is better or worse, only its citizens have a natural feeling and say, Liu noted.

