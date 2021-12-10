Home>>
Inside China: A Discovery Tour
(Xinhua) 13:41, December 10, 2021
Inside China: In this documentary, 3 US experts join Xinhua correspondent Miao Xiaojuan on a discovery tour across the nation to learn what the Chinese people have to say about democracy, freedom and human rights. Join us as we seek to better understand this frequently misrepresented country!
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.