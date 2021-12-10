Inside China: A Discovery Tour

Xinhua) 13:41, December 10, 2021

Inside China: In this documentary, 3 US experts join Xinhua correspondent Miao Xiaojuan on a discovery tour across the nation to learn what the Chinese people have to say about democracy, freedom and human rights. Join us as we seek to better understand this frequently misrepresented country!

