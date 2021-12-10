Democracy takes different forms, no one-size-fits-all model, Chinese envoy to Guyana says

Xinhua) 13:30, December 10, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Democracy takes different forms, and there is no one-size-fits-all model, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan has recently written.

China has been developing the whole-process people's democracy, which is the most extensive, truthful, and effective socialist democracy, Guo stressed in an article published on The Guyana Chronicle.

China's whole-process people's democracy, the diplomat explained, means that the people can fully enjoy their right to be informed, right to be heard, right to exercise oversight, and right to participate in the whole process.

Democracy is a shared human value, not a tool to label friend or foe by any country, she added.

