Interview: So-called "Summit for Democracy" criteria abnormal, illogical, says Syrian presidential advisor

Xinhua) 16:02, December 10, 2021

DAMASCUS, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Summit for Democracy" hosted by the United States is "ridiculous and laughable," Syria's Presidential Political Advisor Buthaina Shabaan has said.

All the criteria on which this summit was based are abnormal and illogical, Shabaan told Xinhua in a recent interview, adding "the democracy they talk about has nothing to do with human rights, or human reality."

Shabaan said there are basic rights of human beings such as the right to live in peace and security, while many people's rights in developing countries have been violated by external political, economic and military interference.

Economic activities around the country, Shabaan said, have been disrupted by the U.S. sanctions which are "the biggest challenge facing human rights in Syria."

She also said she doesn't believe there are equal human rights in the West. "The truth is that there are rights for the rich, but there are no rights for the poor."

Syria has been advocating a Look East policy for years, said Shabaan, adding that China is a good example for Syria to follow, and Syria is eager to strengthen its cooperation with China in the reconstruction process.

In terms of advancing human rights, Shabaan stressed that China's pursuit of balanced development is of great significance.

