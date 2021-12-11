China's whole-process democracy viable: Chinese envoy to Uruguay

Xinhua) 11:31, December 11, 2021

MONTEVIDEO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's "whole-process people's democracy" is a democratic system that successfully responds to the needs of the people as the rightful owners of the country, Chinese Ambassador to Uruguay Wang Gang has said.

That ownership entails numerous rights, from grassroots participation in decisions that impact people's lives to holding politicians at all levels accountable, Wang said in an article published recently by Spanish-language magazine Caras y Caretas.

The key to democracy depends, among other things, "on what is promised orally to the people in the electoral process, and even more so on how much they are fulfilled after the elections," Wang said.

Democracy should not be straitjacketed into a one-size-fits-all system to be imposed on the world's diverse civilizations, said Wang, adding that China's system of government grew out of the country's unique culture, history and society, and is tailored to its particular needs.

"China's example has shown that the democratic socialist political path with Chinese characteristics is viable and practicable," Wang said.

China will "continue to develop the whole-process people's democracy, fulfill the people's longing for a better life, and contribute more Chinese wisdom to the advancement of political civilization of mankind," Wang said.

