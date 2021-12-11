True democracy means people are real masters of country: Chinese consul general in Milan

Xinhua) 11:49, December 11, 2021

ROME, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) believes that true democracy means people are the real masters of their country, said Chinese Consul General in Milan Liu Kan in an article recently published in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

In the article titled Key Points of Understanding the Real China, Liu said that democracy is an important concept that has always been supported by the CPC and the Chinese people.

The diversity of political systems and civilizations in the world determines that democracy should not and cannot have only one model or one standard, Liu pointed out.

"Whether a country is a democracy or not can only be judged by its people," Liu noted.

China and Italy, as prominent representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations respectively, should deepen and substantiate mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Liu said.

Noting that Beijing is currently preparing for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, while Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Liu called on both countries to support each other and promote bilateral collaboration in sports and the ice-and-snow industry.

