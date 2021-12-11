U.S. inciting division, confrontation in name of democracy is undemocratic: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:45, December 11, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States is advancing its hegemony in the name of democracy by stoking division and confrontation, and nothing could be more undemocratic, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks at the so-called "summit for democracy."

Wang said that democracy is a common value of humanity instead of a geostrategic tool.

He pointed out that the United States is seeking hegemony by privatizing the public good of democracy and inciting division and confrontation in the name of democracy, which undermines the international system with the United Nations at its core and the global order based on international law, and this is totally undemocratic.

To realize democracy, there must be equality rather than superiority, the rule of law rather than bullying and coercion, and solidarity rather than confrontation, Wang said.

Wang said that the United States, the self-claimed "beacon of democracy," has evident democratic malaise and huge democratic deficits.

"The countries that pose the greatest threat to global democracy are exactly those that interfere in other's internal affairs, arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions, and carry military interventions across the world," said the spokesperson.

Facts have proven that exerting one's own model of democracy on the world doesn't work, Wang said, adding that the United States tries to divide the world into "democratic" and "undemocratic" camps by its own standard, and blatantly instigates division and confrontation.

"Such practice will only cause more turmoil and disasters to the world, and will meet strong condemnation and opposition from the international community," Wang said.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)