Democracy manifests itself in many forms, Chinese diplomat says

Xinhua) 09:35, December 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Democracy is a common value shared by all humanity, but it manifests itself in many forms, Chinese Consul General in San Francisco Wang Donghua has recently argued.

"How to realize democracy should be specifically practiced by each country in accordance with its own national conditions and the needs of its own people," Wang wrote in a signed article published on San Francisco Examiner.

"Democracy is the right of the people in every country, rather than the prerogative of a few nations," he continued. "Whether a country is democratic should be judged by its people, not dictated by a handful of outsiders."

"Whether a country is democratic should be acknowledged by the international community, not arbitrarily decided by a few self-appointed judges," the diplomat added. "Assessing the myriad political systems in the world against a single yardstick and examining diverse political structures in monochrome are in themselves undemocratic."

