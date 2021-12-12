Democracy in U.S. at serious risk: news website

Xinhua) 13:09, December 12, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- "There is no doubt that democracy in the United States is at serious risk," an article published by American news website Vox has recently argued.

The article wrote that not many people in the United States are paying attention to the so-called "Summit for Democracy" and that the White House's words "rang strangely hollow."

This year, the article read, "began with an attack on the Capitol designed to thwart the transition of power" and some politicians continue to spread false claims of election fraud in 2020.

"Experts on democracy warn that America is sleepwalking toward a disaster," it added.

