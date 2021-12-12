Democracy a common value of humanity: Chinese envoy to Barbados

Xinhua) 14:11, December 12, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Democracy is a common value of humanity and an ideal that has always been cherished by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people, Chinese Ambassador to Barbados Yan Xiusheng has recently said.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC has "led the people in realizing people's democracy in China," Yan wrote in an article published in "The Barbados Advocate."

The diplomat listed a series of attributes that point to a true democratic society, including whether "all the people can manage state and social affairs and economic and cultural undertakings in conformity with legal provisions" and "all sectors can efficiently participate in the country's political affairs."

"Democracy is not a decorative ornament, but an instrument for addressing the issues that concern the people," he noted.

China, according to Yan, strives to strike a balance between democracy and development and has made active and prudent efforts to advance democracy.

