Languages

Archive

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Home>>

Inside China Ep.3: Is there freedom of religion in China?

(Xinhua) 09:53, December 14, 2021

 

Inside China Ep.3: Do people have freedom of religion in China? Xinhua's Miao Xiaojuan and U.S. experts visited Quanzhou, a city known as a living museum of world religions, and Tibet to explore this topic further. 

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories