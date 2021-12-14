Inside China Ep.3: Is there freedom of religion in China?

Xinhua) 09:53, December 14, 2021

Inside China Ep.3: Do people have freedom of religion in China? Xinhua's Miao Xiaojuan and U.S. experts visited Quanzhou, a city known as a living museum of world religions, and Tibet to explore this topic further.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)