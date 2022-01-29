Cherishing all things with a love for people, nature

Xinhua) 09:16, January 29, 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Confucian concept of "having love for people and cherishing all things" has long been revered in China. Its essence highlights that love should also be extended to animals and plants to achieve harmony between human beings and nature.

The virtue was first put forward by China's renowned ancient philosopher Mencius about 2,000 years ago. According to the thinker, animals and plants should be treated and used in a measured and appropriate way.

He differentiated natural emotions into three categories: love for close family, broad compassion for other people, and cherishing animals and plants.

In his viewpoint, a person of virtue has a love for their close relatives, which then extends to other people and all things in the world, transcending anthropocentrism. Such broad love is the key to achieving harmony within oneself, with others and with nature.

This idea has run through China's history for thousands of years. Cherishing all things, as emphasized by wise philosophers, is still celebrated and practiced across China, as many regard animals and plants as their friends and companions.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)