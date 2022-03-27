Tailor-made plans help foster sports talents in Tibet

Xinhua) 08:21, March 27, 2022

LHASA, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Sports-related people in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region now have a chance to improve their sports knowledge through a raft of lectures.

The "big heart plan", laid down by China's General Administration of Sport specifically for Tibet, Qinghai and other China's western plateau areas, is aimed to foster more talents in the region for summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games and other international competitions.

Coaches and athletes from all five training bases of Tibet participated in the first lecture on site or via video link on Friday.

"Those people participating in the lecture will benefit from it," said Nyima Tsering, director of Tibet sports bureau. "These lectures will help develop sporting cause with plateau characteristics."

Tashi Dargye has worked as an equestrian coach in the region for 22 years. He realized that an excellent athlete needs competent sports knowledge.

"I learned a lot from similar lectures held in 2018 and then there were more ways for me to give guidance to local athletes at different ages," said Tashi Dargye.

Tenzin Lodro began to practice sports at age 10. Now 19, he is a traditional equestrian.

Tenzin Lodro said he was very nervous when participating in the competition for the first time.

"At that time, my coach helped me relieve pressure through some psychological methods, which made me realize that it is necessary to learn various knowledge as an athlete," he said. "We are keen on such knowledge development lectures to help us grow besides training."

In the lecture, Sonam Tashi, who has climbed Mount Qomolangma many times as a member of the regional mountaineering team, shared the story of Tsering Dradul, a cross-country skier who competed at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Noting the importance of body structure and talent for high performance in sports, Sonam Tashi encouraged athletes to choose their most suitable discipline for breakthroughs.

According to Nyima Tsering, the lecture speakers will include athletes, coaches and experts, and two lectures will be held every month until early July.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)