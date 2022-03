We Are China

View of frozen Serling Tso Lake in Tibet

Xinhua) 14:02, March 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of the frozen Serling Tso Lake in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of the frozen Serling Tso Lake in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of the frozen Serling Tso Lake in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a view of the frozen Serling Tso Lake in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

