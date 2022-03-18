China's Jiangxi posts robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb

March 18

NANCHANG, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade in east China's Jiangxi Province saw robust growth in the first two months of this year, local customs authorities said.

Jiangxi's import and export volume rose by 30.9 percent year on year to 93.2 billion yuan (about 14.7 billion U.S. dollars) from January to February, according to the Nanchang customs.

Of the total, exports stood at 70 billion yuan, up 34.4 percent compared with the same period last year, while imports went up 21.3 percent to 23.2 billion yuan.

Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 60.7 percent to 31.4 billion yuan during the period, while its trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members totaled 30 billion yuan, up 49.2 percent.

The foreign trade of Jiangxi's private enterprises witnessed a strong performance, with the total volume up by 35.3 percent year on year to nearly 68 billion yuan, accounting for 72.9 percent of the province's total.

