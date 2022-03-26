Tibet sees steady increase in endangered wildlife population

Xinhua) 15:55, March 26, 2022

Aerial photo shows Tibetan wild donkeys in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Tibetan antelopes are seen in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 25, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Aerial photo shows Tibetan wild donkeys in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Tibetan antelopes are seen in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 25, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

A Tibetan wild donkey is seen in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 25, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

Aerial photo shows Tibetan wild donkeys in Nagqu of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China has become an ideal habitat for wild animals over the years amid the region's thriving biodiversity protection endeavors.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)