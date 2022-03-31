Overseas experts praise Tibet's high-quality development

Xinhua) March 30

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Overseas scholars and observers have recently spoken highly of the achievements of China's Tibet Autonomous Region since 1959, when a democratic reform, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was launched there that ended the region's feudal serfdom and freed a million serfs.

Since then, people of all ethnic groups in Tibet have established a socialist system, eliminated absolute poverty, and led a life of prosperity, experts have said.

Eduardo Regalado, a senior researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, noted that industries in Tibet, such as tourism, modern services, plateau biology, and traditional Tibetan medicine have been expanding steadily.

Meanwhile, ecological and environmental quality in Tibet remains sound, which is a miracle created under the leadership of the CPC, Regalado added.

Highways meandering through mountainous region and the development of infrastructure in Tibet are impressive, said Pakistani political and strategic analyst Sultan Hali, referring to his visit there in 2019.

People in Tibet have been relocated to newly constructed villages, enjoying better medical and educational resources and employment opportunities, which played an important role in poverty eradication, said Hali, who is also head of the Pakistan-China Media Forum.

Tibet's progress has been compelling to the world, said Bambang Suryono, chairman of the Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center, adding that the Chinese government has solved problems such as transportation challenges, created medical care, education and development opportunities, and promoted high-quality development in Tibet.

Leela Mani Paudyal, former Nepali ambassador to China and former consul general of Nepal in Lhasa, recalled his term in Tibet, during which he witnessed "a phenomenal change in the life of Tibetan people."

Thanks to the government's policies, Tibet has achieved great progress in such fields as transportation, telecommunication, tourism, education, and health, he said.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said that a series of new policies adopted by the CPC in Tibet over the past decade have led to tremendous changes to the region, bringing great progress to national unity and the region's economic and social development.

